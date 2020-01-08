EDWARDSVILLE - Preliminary funeral arrangements for Randy Gori of Edwardsville have been announced.

The funeral mass and burial will be private, but a public visitation has been scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville because of an expected large crowd of mourners.

Gori died in an apparent murder at his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek in Edwardsville right before 9 p.m. Saturday.

He was a highly successful attorney in Edwardsville and was the founder of the Gori Law Firm.