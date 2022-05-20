EDWARDSVILLE – Illinois Republican governor candidates Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan are expected to join more than 25 candidates for State and Local offices at a GOP Candidate Meet-and-Greet from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the American Legion, 58 IL-157, Edwardsville. The event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by the Madison County Republican Central Committee (MCRCC), this event will kick off the final 6 weeks leading up to the June 28,2022, Primary Election.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the first time in recent memory, Madison County Republicans hold most offices at the county level. This June marks a season of contested primary races for several local County Offices, as well as US House and Senate seats and State Congressional races.

“In this unprecedented time in Madison County, we as conservatives will have choices at the ballot box,” said MCRCC Chairman Ray Wesley. “This is an opportunity to get to know these candidates,” Wesley added the County Party organized this event to give voters the chance to make informed decisions. Each participant will be given 3 minutes to speak, allowing them time to interact with those attending.

Other GOP hopefuls participating in the event will include Joe Hackler and Jennifer Korte, both vying for Illinois’ 112th State Representative seat; Regan Deering, Matt Hausman and Jesse Reising, contenders for the U.S. 13th Congressional District, and Jeff Connor and Jeff Larner, both seeking the Madison County Sheriff’s office. All candidates appearing on Madison County Republican Primary ballots were given the opportunity to participate in the Meet-and-Greet.

More like this: