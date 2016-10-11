ALTON - Next Friday, October 21st, the City of Alton will be showcasing ‘The Goonies’ on its 30 foot outdoor inflatable screen. Additionally, the city will host its first (18+) movie on Friday, October 28th featuring the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. Both movies will air at 7p.m. The screen and sound system was purchased to offer additional entertainment for residents and visitors to spend an evening in the city.

Movies are free of charge and parking is available at Riverfront Park and downtown Alton. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended and concessions will be available for purchase.

Movie Nights are presented in part by Amphitheater sponsors; Liberty Bank, Simmons, Hanley, Conroy, Ameren Illinois, Argosy, Clark Properties, CNB Bank, Fritz distributing and Bank of Edwardsville.

