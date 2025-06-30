ALTON — The Alton River Dragons began the second half of their season with a close 9-8 loss to the Danville Dans on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Despite rallying from an early deficit, the River Dragons’ pitching staff was unable to contain the Dans’ offense in the late innings.

Danville took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The River Dragons responded in the bottom of the third with runs driven in by Kyle Campbell and Trevor Goodwin. The Dans added two more runs in the fourth, but Alton countered with a two-run rally, highlighted by an RBI triple from Matt Carrano and another RBI from Goodwin, who finished the game with three RBIs. Danville secured the victory with additional runs in the sixth and ninth innings.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the River Dragons closed out the first half of the season with an 8-6 defeat against the Thrillville Thrillbillies. Starting pitcher Gavin Gentry delivered seven innings, allowing seven runs on ten hits without issuing a walk. Thrillville took control by scoring three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Alton attempted a late comeback with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth but fell short. Bryer Arview contributed a three-hit performance with a walk and an RBI, while Zane Timon added two hits. Relief pitcher Hunter Niksch pitched a scoreless inning, escaping a jam.

Looking ahead, the River Dragons will embark on a four-game road trip on the East Coast starting Tuesday, July 1. Their first opponent will be the Champion City Kings, who finished the first half with a 3-22 record but have opened the second half with two wins. Pregame coverage begins at 5:20 p.m. CDT, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Following a brief stop in Springfield, Ohio, Alton will face the Johnstown Mill Rats in a two-game series on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3. The River Dragons split a doubleheader against Johnstown earlier in the season, losing the first game 9-4 and winning the second 5-0. Johnstown clinched the Northeast Division title with a 17-9 first-half record. Pregame coverage for both games will start at 5:40 p.m. CDT, with first pitches at 6 p.m.

The River Dragons will return to Springfield on Friday, July 4, for another game against the Champion City Kings. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m. CDT, with first pitch at 5:35 p.m.

Alton will then host the Burlington Bees for a two-game series over Fourth of July weekend at Lloyd Hopkins Field on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6. Burlington finished the first half with a 13-13 record and has started the second half with two wins. First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT, and Sunday’s game will begin at 5:35 p.m. Saturday will also serve as Military Appreciation Night, honoring service members during Independence Day weekend.

