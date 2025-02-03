FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Marcellus Goodknecht of Mascoutah led the Metro-East contingent with a 12-game total of 2,585 as Harrisburg held off Machesney Park Harlem for the IHSA state boys bowling team championship on day two, held Saturday morning, Feb. 1, 2025, and afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

The Bulldogs won the state championship with a 12-game total series of 13.177, with the Huskies being the runners-up with a 12,488, Breese Central was this with a 12,258, Chicago Lane Tech came in fourth at 12,258, and Northbrook Glenbrook North rounded out the top five with a score of 12,054.

David Lutchka of Carterville was the individual champions, with a 12-game total of 2,777, with Harrisburg's James Crammore second at 2,722, Jayden Ramel of Rolling Meadows, the leader at the end of the first day, came in third with a 2,718. with fourth place going to Dalton Wheeler of Harrisburg, who had a 2,717, and rounding out the top five was Nathan Sisco of Downers Grove North, who had a 2,673.

The Cougars were led by Blake Horstmann, who had a 12-game set of 2,560, while Jacson Deiters rolled a 2,545, Blake Monken had a series of 2,432, Cooper Martin had a 2,422 12-game series, and Benny Lehman shot a 2,299.

Among the local individuals, Goodknecht led with is 2,585, good for 14th place overall, while Joey Kiel of Jersey had a grand total of 2,515, Landon Parmeley of O'Fallon had a 2.458, while teammate Connor Lunning shot a 2,410, the Panthers' Mason Andros had a 2,408 series, and Carter Barrale of Mascoutah came up with a 2,380.

The state boys bowling tournament is the only IHSA Finals held in both Southern Illinois, and the St. Louis area.

Article continues after sponsor message

First-Day Of IHSA State Bowling Tournament Results

Three O’Fallon bowlers – Mason Andros, Landon Parmeley, and Connor Lunning – as well as two bowlers from Mascoutah – Marcellus Goodknecht and Carter Barrale – and Jersey’s Joey Kiel made the cut as individuals, but O’Fallon, Alton, and Marquette Catholic missed the cut as teams on the first day of the IHSA state boys bowling tournament Friday morning and afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Harrisburg held the team lead after day one with a six-game total of 6,491, with Machesney Park Harlem second at 6,443, Dixon was third with a 6,191, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East was fourth with a 6,175, and Northbrook Glenbrook North rounded out the top five with a 6,175, Breese Central’s team made the cut, and are currently in 10th place at 5,988, while the Panthers missed the cut as a team, finishing 14th at 5,907, the Redbirds were 21st at 5,673, and the Explorers were 24th at 5,500.

Jayden Ramel of Rolling Meadows holds the individual lead with a six-game total of 1,402, with David Lutchka of Carterville second at 1,399, third place belongs to Wyatt Miller of Dixon at 1,371, in fourth place was Ayden Rodriguez of Carol Stream Glenbard North with a 1,358, and rounding out the top five was Nick Sachs of Glenbrook North with a 1,357.

Parmeley led the Panthers bowlers who advanced to day two with a 1,263, while Lunning came up with a 1,249, and Andros made the cut with a 1,228.

Goodknecht came up with a 1,318 six-game set to advance, while Barrale shot a 1,,236 to move on.

The other O’Fallon bowlers who missed the cut were Nathanial Natale, who shot a 1,147, Ryan Lotz, who had a four-game series of 681, and Terell Glasper, Jr., who had a two-game set of 339. Sam Ottwell led Alton with a 1,178 series, while Lucas Ventimiglia shot a 1,129 set, Eric Brandmeier had a 1,119 series, Gabe Futney came up with a 1,056, Brayden Buchanan had a five-game series of 1,029, and Jackson Lewis had a single game of 162. Marquette was led by Corbin Barnard, who fired a 1,126, while Matthew Cain had a 1,121, David Thomas shot a 1,119 series, Logan Sherman had a 1,114 set, and Gavin Tinsley had a 1,020 series.

The only other individual who missed the cut was Trevor Muskopf of Belleville West, who had a 1,176 series,

More like this: