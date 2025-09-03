GODFREY - During the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 2, 2025, the trustees honored Jeff Weber with this month’s Good Neighbor Award.

Weber expressed his appreciation for the recognition and emphasized that the experience of giving back has been “a real pleasure.” He shared his gratitude for the Riverbend region.

“You’ve got to give back to the community that allows you to make a living and get along with everybody else here and whatnot,” Weber said. “That’s the main thing, just giving back to the community that’s been so good to me and my family and my wife. That’s the whole point.

Weber previously served four terms on the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees. He has made a name for himself in the community as a former president of the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, Junior Achievement of Illinois, and the Nelson Foundation, in addition to serving on many boards and volunteering regularly with local and national nonprofits.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, who nominated Weber for the Good Neighbor Award, thanked him for his years of helping the community.

“Jeff Weber’s service to the community goes far beyond just serving on the Board of Trustees,” McCormick said. “Prior to serving on the Board of Trustees, he has always been involved in our community, trying to make the area we live in a better place to live for everybody.”

Weber credited his father for his philanthropic streak. He pointed out that people can start small to help the community and make Godfrey “a better town for everybody coming along in the future.” Whether you run for office, join a committee, or volunteer at an organization, you can be a good neighbor, too.

“I enjoyed it all,” Weber added. “It was a pleasure serving the people of Godfrey. Hopefully, in this small way, whatever I did makes us a better town for all the people that are coming along.”

