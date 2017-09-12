(Busch Stadium) Another day and another step closer to a return from Adam Wainwright, who threw a bullpen session before tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals game.

“It was good,” stated Wainwright. “Threw 24 pitches. Located everything well. Worked down in the zone well, which is a big tell for me–being able to locate everything with life. It was good.”

Tomorrow will serve as a chance to see how Wainwright’s elbow responds before determining the next course of action.

“Thursday is either a live or a bullpen,” said Wainwright. “It depends if they want me to get live sessions in before I go back out or just bullpens.”

There is not a defined timetable for his return, but Adam is confident he could pitch right now if called upon.

“Oh gosh, I hope so–four games in a row I had the same stuff that I had when I was 14 years old,” answered Wainwright with a smile. “I have much better stuff now than that.”

Rookie Jack Flaherty has stepped in to fill Wainwright’s spot in the rotation. Last year, he threw 134 innings and is currently at 157.2 combined between the minors and his two big league appearances.

General Manager Michael Girsch said Wainwright’s pending return would “not drive the decision” on when to shut down Flaherty.

“We don’t have a black and white innings limit,” explained Girsch. “One good thing about how Jack’s pitched this year, he’s thrown a lot of innings without facing a lot of batters or throwing a lot of pitches because he’s been so effective all year. When we can, we’re going to get him an extra day–like we are now and keep an eye on him, but there’s no drop dead number or anything like that.”

GYORKO IMPROVING



–The hamstring for Jedd Gyorko is steadily improving as today he was able to do some running out of the batter’s box and round first base.

“Optimistic that if he feels fine tomorrow, we’re at within a day or two of at least adding him as a pinch-hitter,” said Girsch.

Gyorko has missed the last 14 games since injuring his right hamstring running past third on August 26th.

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports