(Jupiter, FL) Following the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 loss to Boston on Monday, the team optioned left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to Memphis (AAA).

“He’s had a good spring,” said David Bell, who was acting manager for the day. “He’s shown that he’s healthy and strong and he’s right on track.”

Gonzales had started the game and was scheduled to throw around 75 pitches, but did not go out for a third frame after being extended for 30 pitches in the 2nd inning.

“Good first inning, good command out of the gate,” began Gonzales in his assessment. “Second inning, just tried to be a little too fine and touch the corners which got me today. Overall, I felt really convicted with all of my pitches and felt great coming off the mound.”

“He looked strong,” echoed Bell. “It looked like he was making some close pitches that were just missing–it’s hard to tell from where we are, but they did look close.”

Overall, it was the fifth appearance and second start for Gonzales who finishes his Grapefruit League action with 9.2 innings pitched. He struck out six batters while walking five and allowed five earned runs.

The Cardinals now have 40 players in their Spring Training camp, which includes six non-roster invitees.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports