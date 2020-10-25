Lee and Sharon Gonterman of Bethalto recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church followed by an intimate dinner party hosted by their children. Wedding vows were exchanged between Gonterman and the former Sharon Bartosiak on October 17, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.

They have been blessed with four children, Bryan & Andrea Gonterman of Southlake, TX; Jeffrey Gonterman (deceased); Alyssa & Nick Smith of Bethalto; Trevor & Lindsay Gonterman of Troy, IL.; and six precious grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, Henry, Lillian, Weslee and Avery.

Lee is a retired Special Agent with the BNSF Railway and Sharon is retired from Hazelwood School District. An anniversary trip has been planned when it is once again safe to travel.

