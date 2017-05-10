ALTON - One golfer can walk away, May 22, with a 2018 Ford Escape if that golfer strokes a hole-in-one on the 168-yard, par 3, 17th hole at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey.

That golfer will get to use the new Escape for two years from Roberts Ford in Alton, said Chuck West, chairman of the 2017 Rotary Golf Scramble, sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

In addition to the to the hole-in-one prize, there will be cash prizes in three flights --- $500 in Flight A, $400 in Flight B, and $300 in Flight C. Players also will have the opportunity to purchase mulligans and skins for their team, West said.

Participation in the scramble will cost a player $100. For that fee players can practice with free range balls, have snacks on the course, lunch, three tickets for beverages and a steak dinner at the conclusion of the event. Registration will be at 10 a.m., and play will begin at 11 a.m.

In addition to golf, individuals or businesses may sponsor holes on the course. The sponsorship fee if $100 per hole.

Proceeds, West said, will go toward a $6,000 college scholarship given each year by the Rotary Club.

Registration for the event may be made through the Chuck West Agency, 4115 Humbert Rd. (Ste. A), in Alton, or by e-mail at chuckwestagency@hotmail.com.

