BOYS GOLF

LEWIS WINS PANTHER INVITATIONAL, TIGER PLACE THIRD: Edwardsville's Mason Lewis shot a thee-under-par 68 to win the O'Fallon Panther Invitational golf tournament Tuesday at Tamarack Gold Club in Fairview Heights.

The host Panthers won the team championship with a 295, while Breese Mater Dei Catholic was second at 298. and the Tigers were third with an even 300.

Lewis came in first with his round, while Jacob Florek ended up in a four-way tie for second with Sam Ottwell of Alton, Sebastian Leymeister of O'Fallon, and Will Kampwerth of Mater Dei, all shooting a 72. Florek won a scorecard playoff to finish second.

Other golfers for the Tigers were Brian Cooper, who had a 76. Quinn Benning, with a 77, and Jon Wiedman, who fired a 78.

FATHER MCGIVNEY WINS DUAL MEET OVER COR: The Father McGivney boys golf team won a Gateway Metro Conference dual meet with Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, shooting a team score of 162 for nine holes, while COR had only three golfers, and couldn't record a team score. at Greenvielw Golf Course in Centralia.

Bradley Goodwin was the medalist for the Griffins with a nine-hold score of 37, while Henry Willenbong had a 40, Joey Seefeldt shot a 41, and Brayden Kerns fired a 44.

GIRLS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 165. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 184: Sarah Hyten was once again the medalist for McGivney with a nine-hole score of 36 to help the Griffins take the win over Marquette at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.

Avery Grenzebach added a 42 for the Griffins, while Rianna Thakker fired a 43, and Riley Ramsey came up with a 44.

