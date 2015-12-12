ROXANA 66, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37: WOOD RIVER - Zach Golenor's 10-point third term broke open a close boys basketball game as Roxana downed East Alton-Wood River 66-37 in the Refinery Rivalry game at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night.

Golenor's third-quarter run was part of a 16-point game for him, with teammate Trace Gentry leading the way with 25. The Oilers' Blake Marks scored 17 points to pace his team. Roxana led 30-23 at the half over East Alton-Wood River.

Roxana went to 6-1 on the season, while EAWR fell to 3-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana coach Mark Briggs said it was a good effort by his team, especially on defense, holding Marks, an exceptional player, back in the second half.

“Zach Golenor’s 10 points in the third quarter was a key to the win,” Briggs said. “He did a lot of damage from the rim. It was nice to see him not just rely on the perimeter to go to the basket.”

The coach also cited Gentry for his strong offensive output in the contest and said that was another key element. Briggs said he is excited about his team’s 6-1 progress and that he looked forward to a key matchup against Roxana on Saturday.

“This was the biggest point differential over East Alton-Wood River in my career,” Briggs said. “Our games have always been of the 10-point variety. There was a lot of energy on the part of both teams at the start. We were a little too amped up in the first quarter and picked up a couple fouls early. A lot of these boys in East Alton, Wood River and Roxana are good friends, so there is a rivalry.”

More like this: