EDWARDSVILLE – Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli is pleased to welcome veteran attorney Robert Bruegge to the firm. Bruegge will serve as of counsel for the firm, with his practice focusing primarily on business transactions, real estate, bankruptcy, estate planning and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to attending law school, Bruegge studied accounting at the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL. He then passed his CPA exam and became a Certified Public Accountant while attending the University of Houston Bates College of Law in Houston, Texas. Bruegge has practiced law for over 40 years.

“Bob’s experience and knowledge of accounting has served him well throughout the years, and we are honored to have him join our debtor/creditor team with Joel Kunin, Sandy Tatoian and Steve Wallace,” said Mark Goldenberg, founder and managing partner of the firm.

Bruegge served as Chapter 7 Trustee for the Southern District of Illinois for 16 years. In addition, he also reviewed and administered cases as an independent trustee appointed by the United States Department of Justice.

For more information on Goldenberg Heller and Antognoli, please visit www.goldenbergheller.com or call (800) 782-8492.

About Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. is a full-service law firm specializing in the areas of business and commercial law, creditor’s rights, estate planning, class actions, intellectual property, asbestos litigation and personal injury. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the firm has over 30 years of experience practicing law in the Metro East and St. Louis area and has won over a billion dollars in settlements for its clients. Their main office can be located at 2227 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois.

