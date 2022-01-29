Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli welcomes veteran attorney Robert Bruegge.EDWARDSVILLE Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli is pleased to welcome veteran attorney Robert Bruegge to the firm. Bruegge will serve as of counsel for the firm, with his practice focusing primarily on business transactions, real estate, bankruptcy, estate planning and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to attending law school, Bruegge studied accounting at the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL. He then passed his CPA exam and became a Certified Public Accountant while attending the University of Houston Bates College of Law in Houston, Texas. Bruegge has practiced law for over 40 years.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Bob’s experience and knowledge of accounting has served him well throughout the years, and we are honored to have him join our debtor/creditor team with Joel Kunin, Sandy Tatoian and Steve Wallace,” said Mark Goldenberg, founder and managing partner of the firm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bruegge served as Chapter 7 Trustee for the Southern District of Illinois for 16 years. In addition, he also reviewed and administered cases as an independent trustee appointed by the United States Department of Justice.

For more information on Goldenberg Heller and Antognoli, please visit www.goldenbergheller.com or call (800) 782-8492.

About Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. is a full-service law firm specializing in the areas of business and commercial law, creditor’s rights, estate planning, class actions, intellectual property, asbestos litigation and personal injury. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the firm has over 30 years of experience practicing law in the Metro East and St. Louis area and has won over a billion dollars in settlements for its clients. Their main office can be located at 2227 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois.

More like this:

The Gori Law Firm Announces Partnership for Global Asbestos Awareness Week
Yesterday
Anderson Healthcare Welcomes New Board Members
Mar 26, 2025
Metro East Attorneys Recognized in Top 5% of Illinois By Super Lawyers
Jan 22, 2025
The Gori Law Firm Announces 2025 Super Lawyer Recipients  
Jan 21, 2025
The Edwardsville Arts Center Prepares for the 10th Annual Art Fair
Sep 8, 2024

 