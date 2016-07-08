GOLDEN EAGLE - The Golden Eagle Gun Club varsity boys trap team repeated as state champions in a recent event at Sparta.

The Golden Eagle boys who entered as reigning champions, now move on to national competition in Columbus, Ohio, set for the weekend of July 15. The group will travel to Ohio on the Thursday before.

The boys are coached by Doug Wilschetz. Neil Rose, who has boys on the team, said they are shooting in top form now.

“We hope for the seniors they finish high,” he said.

