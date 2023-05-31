ALTON - Golden Corral in Alton has officially re-opened. Featuring a remodeled interior and a new management team, the location has been in a “soft opening” phase this week and will ramp up its marketing starting next week.

Golden Corral will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Director of Operations Rena Hurst said the Alton location officially re-opened on Memorial Day last Monday, May 29. Since then, she said they’ve had a steady number of customers and expect even more after their next marketing push.

“We did two days of training on Saturday and Sunday, so word got around pretty quick that we were going to be open,” Hurst said. “We had a very nice soft open on Monday and Tuesday, well up over last year, so we’re hopeful with the additional advertising we’ll get the word out to everybody.”

Hurst said the location now features a new interior and new management team.

“We have done a remodel inside, and we have a brand-new management team,” she said, adding that they have "a team that cares.”

While the management team is new, she added that customers will still see some familiar faces working front-of-house, some of whom have worked there for over 20 years.

Finally, Hurst encouraged everyone to “come and see us!”

Golden Corral is located at 350 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton and can be contacted at (618) 462-4125.

