ILLINOIS - Golden Apple, a non-profit committed to preparing, supporting and mentoring aspiring teachers, announced the appointment of Stacey C. Bolton, Northern Trust Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Asset Servicing, to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors. Bolton has been an integral part of the Golden Apple community for more than 10 years, offering invaluable insight and unwavering dedication to the organization’s mission of ensuring every student can learn from an exceptional educator.

As Board Chair, Bolton will play a key role in supporting senior leadership as Golden Apple expands their impact preparing the next generation of teachers in Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, and beyond. A top priority for Bolton in his new role will be ensuring the board’s engagement reflects the communities they serve, while continuing to build partnerships and programs that address the nationwide teacher shortage.

"Stacey has been a steadfast advocate for Golden Apple for many years," said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple. "His deep passion for education, particularly his belief in the power of teachers to transform students’ lives, coupled with his global leadership experience, makes him the ideal person to take on the role of Board Chair. I have no doubt that Stacey’s leadership will continue to strengthen our programs and help us make a lasting impact on educators and students during this exciting period of growth for our organization."

Bolton previously served as Co-Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and served as its Governance Chair, in which he played a crucial role in overseeing the board’s operations, facilitating the recruitment of new board members, and ensuring the organization’s adherence to best practices in governance, compliance, and strategic planning.

“Stacey’s long-standing commitment to Golden Apple and his strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission,” said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. “His thoughtful perspective and dedication to excellence will be crucial as we look to continue growing to address the teacher shortage across the country, while ensuring we continue to deliver meaningful results for educators and students in Illinois, Michigan, and New Mexico.”

Bolton’s extensive professional background spans more than 25 years in the financial services industry, specializing in banking, brokerage, asset management/servicing, and capital markets risk and regulatory compliance, in a multinational environment. In addition to his role at Northern Trust, Bolton has held senior leadership roles at ABN AMRO Bank N.V., LaSalle Bank Corporation, and Kemper Financial Services, Inc.

“I am honored to assume the role of Board Chair for Golden Apple,” said Stacey C. Bolton, Board Chair of Golden Apple. “It only takes one teacher to believe in a child and recognize their potential to give them the tools they need to thrive and change the trajectory of their life. Golden Apple’s mission resonates deeply with me because it works towards a day where all students, especially those in underserved communities, have access to high-quality educators who can inspire them to reach their full potential. I look forward to helping Golden Apple expand its reach, while remaining grounded in its work to prepare teachers who will make a lasting impact on students across the country.”

Bolton holds degrees from Northern Illinois University (B.S.), Moody Theological Seminary (M.A.), and Purdue University (M.B.A.), as well as multiple professional certifications in compliance and ethics.

