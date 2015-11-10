The Rawlings Gold Glove winners were announced tonight and both of the St. Louis Cardinals named as finalists took home the honors at their respective position.
For Jason Heyward, it was his second consecutive and third overall Gold Glove in right field. Yadier Molina was recognized with his eighth consecutive award.
2015 Rawlings Gold Glove Winners
National League
Catcher…Yadier Molina
First Base…Paul Goldschmidt
Second Base…Dee Gordon
Shortstop…Brandon Crawford
Third Base…Nolan Arenado
Left Field…Starling Marte
Centerfield…A.J. Pollock
Right Field…Jason Heyward
Pitcher…Zack Greinke
American League
Catcher…Salvador Perez
First Base…Eric Hosmer
Second Base…Jose Altuve
Shortstop…Alcides Escobar
Third Base…Manny Machado
Left Field…Yoenis Cespedes
Centerfield…Kevin Kiermaier
Right Field…Kole Calhoun
Pitcher…Dallas Keuchel
photo credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports