The Rawlings Gold Glove winners were announced tonight and both of the St. Louis Cardinals named as finalists took home the honors at their respective position.

For Jason Heyward, it was his second consecutive and third overall Gold Glove in right field. Yadier Molina was recognized with his eighth consecutive award.

2015 Rawlings Gold Glove Winners

National League

Catcher…Yadier Molina

First Base…Paul Goldschmidt

Second Base…Dee Gordon

Shortstop…Brandon Crawford

Third Base…Nolan Arenado

Left Field…Starling Marte

Centerfield…A.J. Pollock

Right Field…Jason Heyward

Pitcher…Zack Greinke

American League

Catcher…Salvador Perez

First Base…Eric Hosmer

Second Base…Jose Altuve

Shortstop…Alcides Escobar

Third Base…Manny Machado

Left Field…Yoenis Cespedes

Centerfield…Kevin Kiermaier

Right Field…Kole Calhoun

Pitcher…Dallas Keuchel

 

photo credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

