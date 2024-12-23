ALTON - The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Madison County thanks to the many bell ringers and donors who have contributed to the Red Kettle Campaign. A special thank you goes out to the anonymous individual(s) who placed gold coins in the kettles, making the holidays brighter for many families in our community.

The first gold coin was discovered by Salvation Army volunteer Terry Steward in the Wood River Walmart kettle on Dec. 7. The second coin was found by Terry’s brother, Chuck Steward, on Dec. 20. It had been placed in the kettle at Godfrey Schnucks. Counting the kettles is a family tradition for the two brothers. As children, the brothers grew up as soldiers in The Salvation Army.

Article continues after sponsor message

Their mother, Fran Steward, counted kettles for more than 20 years. Terry has volunteered as a kettle counter for 25 years while Chuck has been counting the kettles for 12 years. "We are truly blessed by these coins, valued at $245 each for a total of $490,” said Salvation Army Madison County Corps Captain Sean Grey.

“We want to thank the anonymous donor(s) for the generosity they have shown to us year after year! We are also thankful for the Steward family, for their time and positive presence over so many years! They have been a blessing to The Salvation Army and to our family as well."

Kettles will be accepting donations through Dec. 24, though donations toward the Red Kettle Campaign will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2025. Donations can be made online or by mailing to The Salvation Army, 525 Alby Street, Alton, IL. All donations are deeply appreciated. For media inquiries, please contact Capt. Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or

More like this: