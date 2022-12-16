MADISON COUNTY - This past weekend, some generous donor or donors placed a gold coin in the Salvation Army kettle at the Schnucks Store in Wood River.

“We are so grateful for this person(s) generosity each year,” Salvation Army Captain Sean Grey said. "It is again a very generous gift."

Grey said the generous donor has come through time after time on an anonymous basis in Alton and he is so thankful to whoever the person is or persons are.

Bell ringers are braving the elements to help The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign reach its 2022 campaign goal of $217,500 to benefit people in Madison County. As of Thursday, $70,000 has been raised with just eight ringing days remaining, so donations at this point are critical for the Salvation Army to continue its mission in 2023.

“We send our heartfelt thanks to you and the many generous donors who are helping people in our community," Grey said. "We would like to make a special plea for bell ringers through 2 p.m. December 24. I know the holidays are a busy time for everyone, so please know how much we need and appreciate your help.”

If you can help ring bells, please sign up for a time and location on registertoring.com. If you can’t ring but want to help, please give generously. If you have any questions about the campaign, please call The Salvation Army Madison County Corps - Alton location at 618-465-7764.

