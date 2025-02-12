This is a GoJet Airlines model.

ST. LOUIS – A United Airlines regional jet slid off the runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport shortly after landing on Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2025, prompting the closure of Runway 11-29. The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when Flight 4427, operated by GoJet Airlines, arrived from Washington Dulles International Airport.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The aircraft, carrying 27 individuals including crew members, veered into a grassy area adjacent to the Lambert International runway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among those on board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Passengers were reported safely offloaded from the jet and transported to Concourse A of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into the incident.

GoJet Airlines, a regional airline based in Bridgeton, Mo., is a subsidiary of Trans States Holdings and operates under the United Express brand.

The airline employs approximately 1,670 individuals and provides commuter feeder services for United Airlines.

More like this:

Duckworth’s Aviation Safety Subcommittee Emphasizes Urgent Need to Improve Air Traffic Control Systems to Prevent Near-Misses & Protect Flying Public
Dec 16, 2024
This Weekend in History on March 8 and 9: International Women's Day
Mar 9, 2025
Duckworth Reiterates Urgent Need to Grow Aviation Workforce and Invest in Safety Technology to Safeguard Flying Public
Mar 27, 2025
This Day in History on April 4: Martin Luther King Jr. Assassinated
2 days ago
Governor Pritzker To Lead Trade Mission To Mexico
Mar 28, 2025

 