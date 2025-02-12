ST. LOUIS – A United Airlines regional jet slid off the runway at St. Louis Lambert International Airport shortly after landing on Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2025, prompting the closure of Runway 11-29. The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when Flight 4427, operated by GoJet Airlines, arrived from Washington Dulles International Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 27 individuals including crew members, veered into a grassy area adjacent to the Lambert International runway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among those on board.

Passengers were reported safely offloaded from the jet and transported to Concourse A of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into the incident.

GoJet Airlines, a regional airline based in Bridgeton, Mo., is a subsidiary of Trans States Holdings and operates under the United Express brand.

The airline employs approximately 1,670 individuals and provides commuter feeder services for United Airlines.

