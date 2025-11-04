MATTOON - Triad's Emberlie Goins qualified for next week's state Class 2A state cross country meet as an individual, while Highland qualified as a team in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A sectional meet at Mattoon High School. Goins was the area's only individual qualifier, having a time of 18:53.7.

Chatham Glenwood swept the top three spots in the race to win the team title with 32 points, with Mahomet-Seymour second on 98 points, Rochester was third with 111 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic came in fourth at 171 points, Mt. Zion was fifth with 179 points, the Bulldogs was sixth at 180 points, and the seventh and final team berth went to Carterville with 240 points Triad finished ninth at 266 points, Mascoutah was 10th with 269 points, Waterloo came in 11th at 274 points, and Freeburg was 12th with 292 points.

The Titans swept the top three spots in the individual race, with Ali Londrigan winning at 17:25.4, second place going to Sophie Rentmeister at 17:54.2, and third place going to Ashlyn Chopra at 17:54.2. In fourth place was Elayne Harker of Taylorville at 17:56.2, and rounding out the top five was Paityn Brady of Sacred Heart-Griffin at 17:58.3.

Morgan Greenwald led Highland with a time of 19:29.2, while Brooklyn Giffhorn was home at 19:58.3, Josie Kircher had a time of 20:05.7, Katie Fenton was in at 20:13.1, and Vivian Marron had a time of 20:48.2. Chloe Millett was the top runner for the Indians, coming in at 20:19.4, with Autumn Jackson having a time of 20:20.5, River Pittman was home at 20:34.2, Layla Latour was in at 20:59.0, and Ryleigh Piller had a time of 20:59.7.

In addition to Goins, the Knights had Abigail James at 20:35.6, Bradynn Carey was home at 20:51.1, Alivia Phillips' time was 21:03.6, and Morgan Messer was in at 21:31.5.

Among the local individuals, Sabrina Eccles of Marquette Catholic was home at 20:46.4, Daniya Hill of East St. Louis had a time 20:03.3, and Jersey's Amelia Jumper came home at 20:17.0.

The IHSA state meet will take place next Saturday at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

