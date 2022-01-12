ALTON - Mayor David Goins and Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido are excited to announce a $225,000 federal grant to establish a comprehensive body-worn camera (BWC) program for the first time in Alton’s history.

“Body-worn cameras are a vital tool in protecting both officers and the community, aiding law enforcement by providing crucial evidence in criminal cases, and strengthening community trust in policing,” Goins said. “As a retired Alton Police Officer and now Mayor, I know first-hand what a great police department we have, and believe the new body-worn cameras will be one more tool to highlight our officers’ professionalism.”

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded the $225,000 grant to Alton, in partnership with the City of East St. Louis, to provide more than 100 officers with body-worn cameras between the two cities. The Alton Police Department has been utilizing in-car cameras in every patrol vehicle for several years, however, the longtime goal of officers wearing a camera seemed unattainable prior to the receipt of this grant.

“When the Safe-T Act was passed in 2021 requiring all Illinois police agencies be outfitted with body cameras by 2025, we knew right away that we wanted to be ahead of the curve, and that we were going to need help funding the unfunded mandate,” Pulido said. “ I’m proud of my department for locating this grant and for working to secure this funding to relieve some of the financial burdens. Additionally, I’m excited to bring what has now become the industry standard to Alton and to continue to improve our already excellent police services.”

The Alton and East St. Louis Police Departments will also be collaborating with researchers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), who provided grant development support on the proposal, on project evaluation, and dissemination of best practices to other jurisdictions preparing for the implementation of the 2025 body-worn camera law.

SIUE Dept. of Criminal Justice Professor Dennis Mares, an SIUE faculty member and subject matter expert on police technology for BJA’s Smart Policing Initiative program with over a decade of experience in program evaluation, will serve as the external evaluator for this project. Additional SIUE faculty and grant and community development personnel will work with the departments to maximize uniformity across municipalities to increase efficiency, ensure technology compatibility, and reduce costs.

According to the Dept. of Justice, “BWC programs are an important tool that could be an integrated part of a jurisdiction’s holistic problem-solving and community-engagement strategy, helping to increase both trust and communication between the police and the communities they serve. BWCs can be highly effective, providing an objective audio and visual record of interactions that can capture empirical evidence in the event of a crime, police-citizen interaction, or use-of-force incident.”

“I am excited for Chief Pulido, the Alton Police Department, and every citizen of Alton to enhance the transparency of our officers, as well as improve community-police relations,” Goins said. “This project is strengthened by strong partnerships with our sister city of East St. Louis, as well as faculty and staff from SIUE, ensuring that we have support and collaboration throughout implementation. We look forward to working with local residents and keeping the public informed as we roll out the program and develop transparent, compliant policies for the body-worn cameras.”

