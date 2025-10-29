EDWARDSVILLE — The American Cancer Society’s Going Gold Kids Fest, held on Saturday, October 11, at Liberty Apple Orchard, brought the community together for a fun-filled fall day and raised $12,769 in support of childhood cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

This year’s total marks an increase from 2024’s $10,169, reflecting continued growth and community support for the event’s mission, to give kids and families more hope through research dedicated to childhood cancer.

Families enjoyed a variety of activities, including a petting zoo, glitter tattoos, pumpkin decorating, scavenger hunt, beadery station, beekeeper honey and apple cider demonstrations, Touch-a-Truck, and pony rides. Local food favorites such as apple cider, apple cider donuts, and Chick-fil-A sandwiches added to the festive atmosphere.

The American Cancer Society extends heartfelt gratitude to Liberty Apple Orchard for serving as both the Presenting Sponsor and Event Host, and to all sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who made the day a success.

“We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the Going Gold Kids Fest,” said Stephanie Smith, Sr. Development Manager with the American Cancer Society. “Every dollar raised helps us fund lifesaving research dedicated to childhood cancer. Together, we’re giving kids and their families more hope.”

For more information about the American Cancer Society or how to get involved with future events, visit cancer.org or contact Stephanie Smith at stephanie.smith@cancer.org.

