BETHALTO - Winston Rulo, a 22-year-old nursing student and certified nursing assistant, remains hospitalized after a brutal assault at his apartment complex in Bethalto on July 19, 2025.

Karen Alexander Mack described the severity of her son's injuries and has called for the attack to be prosecuted on a higher scale. She has had contact with Madison County officials about the issue.

Mack said the assault left Rulo with multiple head and eye lacerations requiring extensive suturing, a crushed fingertip that necessitated nail removal, and fractures in his face repaired with titanium plates and screws. He also suffered bruises on his hands and feet.

Rulo was transported to a St. Louis hospital for surgery after the incident. His current condition has improved from critical status out of the ICU, and his mother hopes he is at the end of his surgeries.

"I held his uninjured hand as he lay there with a neck brace in place, with tears streaming down both our faces. I tried to comfort him between his screams as his face continued to swell."

However, she said he continues to experience severe physical and emotional challenges, including nausea, impaired vision, and the loss of his independence.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The emotional and mental pain and scars that will remain with him alongside the physical scars that will be a reminder every time he looks in the mirror," his mother said. "He still can’t stand and walk 10 feet without being so nauseated that he needs to sit. His vision is not restored. He won’t be able to return to the life he knew, physically or mentally.

"He has to leave the life he knew, return home to his parents' house once he is released from the hospital to recover. He will need therapy, physical and mental. His independence is gone, his feeling of safety, and his life is forever changed."

Mack emphasized the long road to recovery ahead for her son.

"So many amazing people have reached out offering support," she said. "This truly means the world to Winston and our family. The kind words have meant everything to him." She is hoping people will contribute to the GoFundMe below to assist in his recovery.

Friends and supporters have rallied around the family, offering prayers and assistance during this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe, click here: https://gofund.me/15d286fd

For more information about this story, click here.

More like this: