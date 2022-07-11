Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts in Alton.ALTON - Yvonne Campbell, the well-known owner of My Just Desserts in Alton, was injured in a serious car accident Saturday while vacationing in Jamaica. Yvonne’s daughter, Nakiyah Jackson, said Yvonne is presently “unresponsive.”

Her daughter has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help get her mother back to the United States.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We are asking for generous donations due to the fact that Yvonne had insurance but it has expired due to unforeseen conditions," the GoFundMe reads. "We are trying to get her back into the states for surgery and aftercare plans.

Article continues after sponsor message

"If you know Yvonne, you know she’d never enter a room without leaving you with a laugh, smile, or without giving you the biggest hug. She now needs your help, anything is greatly appreciated."

Nearly $20,000 has been raised since the fundraiser launched Monday morning.

To view and contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit:

GoFundMe.com/f/yvonne-campbells-medical-expenses

More like this:

Community Unites To Support Family Of Slain 15-Year-Old Charles E. Jones
Mar 5, 2025
Community Rallies For Jackson Family In Batchtown After Fire Devastation
Mar 27, 2025
Marissa Kudelka Seeks Help For Her Grandparents In Alton After "Significant Storm Damage"
Mar 17, 2025
Community Rallying To Support Family After Tragic Collinsville House Fire
3 days ago
Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family Following Fatal Crash
Mar 18, 2025

 