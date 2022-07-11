ALTON - Yvonne Campbell, the well-known owner of My Just Desserts in Alton, was injured in a serious car accident Saturday while vacationing in Jamaica. Yvonne’s daughter, Nakiyah Jackson, said Yvonne is presently “unresponsive.”

Her daughter has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help get her mother back to the United States.

"We are asking for generous donations due to the fact that Yvonne had insurance but it has expired due to unforeseen conditions," the GoFundMe reads. "We are trying to get her back into the states for surgery and aftercare plans.

"If you know Yvonne, you know she’d never enter a room without leaving you with a laugh, smile, or without giving you the biggest hug. She now needs your help, anything is greatly appreciated."

Nearly $20,000 has been raised since the fundraiser launched Monday morning.

To view and contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit:

GoFundMe.com/f/yvonne-campbells-medical-expenses

