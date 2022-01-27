GoFundMe Set For Woman Who Lost House, Belongings, And Cats
BELLEVILLE - Chase Mueller has created a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 for Joyce, 68, who lost her house, belongings, and her cherished cats Tuesday in a fire in Belleville. Chase is the son of Joyce and is doing the GoFundMe with the hope to help his beloved mother start to rebuild her life.
"Everything is gone. Clothes, furniture, memories, everything. She lost her two cats who were her best friends in the home fire. We are working to replace everything she owned to make sure she can make it through,” he said on the GoFundMe page.
To contact Chase, call:
(618) 939-4754
To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/dgpn/help-joyce-after-losing-her-home
A Pampered Chef event has also been set up to help raise funds for Joyce. That information can be found here: https://www.pamperedchef.com/party/mueller22
