ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner responded to a legal warrant to remove her from office by saying at a press conference she has no intention of stepping down after political backlash has mounted over her office's handling of different cases. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed the quo warrant to remove her and gave Gardner until noon to resign, but she did not.

Amid calls to resign and a legal filing to remove her from office, Gardner said Thursday that she has no intention of stepping down.

Gardner defended her actions in prosecuting Daniel Riley, 21, a robbery suspect who got into a crash last weekend that has sparked the Missouri attorney general's legal warrant action. Riley is charged with speeding in Downtown St. Louis while still on bond and has been accused of causing an accident at 8:40 p.m. last Saturday that critically injured Janae Edmonson, 17. Edmonson was visiting St. Louis from Nashville, Tenn., participating in a volleyball tournament.

Edmonson's family was strolling in downtown St. Louis when a speeding driver allegedly failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. The second vehicle struck Edmondson, who was seriously injured and has had both of her legs amputated. She remains in care at a St. Louis hospital.

Edmondson’s parents and critics of the circuit attorney have been asking why Riley was not in jail. Last August, he was given a personal recognizance bond that required him to be tracked by GPS and stay at home. The Missouri Attorney General's Office states court records show he violated house arrest several times leading up to the arrest.

Gardner said her office filed requests to revoke Riley's bond on three separate occasions — in December 2021, August 2022, and as recently as January 2023 — and that the judge in the case either ignored or denied their requests.

While it is true my office could have done more, to say we did nothing is not only disingenuous but is willfully ignorant of the reality of our court system,” she said today. "A young girl's life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family in this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her but her family and loved ones. It's unfortunate that there are those who chose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger-pointing, it is time to support this family and ensure that justice has been served."

GoFundMe Organized For Janae Edmonson and Her Family

Rhonda Ross - Mid-TN Club Director has organized this fundraiser and wrote the following:

"On Saturday, February 18, the Edmondson family was walking to their hotel after Day 1 of a volleyball event in St. Louis when an unthinkable accident occurred. A driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car. That car struck Janae. Her mother and father were with her as she was rushed to an area hospital. Janae suffered critical injuries."

We are thankful to report that her condition, though serious, is now stable. We at Mid-TN Volleyball Club are asking our community, to pray for Janae, her family, and her teammates. The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance. These are things she will need in a great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead."

We are so grateful for the support of local authorities and the Capitol Sports Center staff for their help during this very difficult time."

At the request of the family, please keep the focus on prayers for Janae and allow for comfortable space as they cope. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Edmondson family with medical bills and other financial needs."

Area residents are encouraged to click and donate to the Edmonson GoFundMe for this teen and her family who are going through this tragic ordeal.

Janae's father's quick thinking likely saved her life, as he applied two belts as tourniquets. He had previous military service where he learned what to do in these types of situations.

