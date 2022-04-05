Nicholas and Abbrin WestALTON - Erika Rae Crawford and Hasan Crawford have organized a GoFundMe in memory of Nicholas West, who died tragically riding his motorcycle around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This is what was said in the GoFundMe information about Nicholas:

"My brother Nicholas West was killed while riding his motorcycle in Alton, Illinois. He would have been 33 on May 31. Because of this untimely event, we were not prepared for such a tragedy. He leaves behind a devastated wife and three young sons under the age of 12.

"His wife, Abbrin, is going to need help with funeral expenses and to lessen the stress from losing her husband/best friend. Please help with what you can, even if it's just $1."

Nicholas' sister closed by saying: "I wish I could give you more information, but it's an open investigation. I urge the witnesses that have reached out to either myself, our mother, or his wife to call the Alton Police Department and give their statements. Thank you."

Nicholas's Obituary

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click below:

https://gf.me/v/c/rpyx/in-memory-of-nicholas-west

