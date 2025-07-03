MARYVILLE - Lisa Becherer has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her sister Cheryl Hays-Ridgeway and Cheryl’s husband, John, of Maryville, who have faced a series of serious health and financial challenges over the past decade.

The fundraiser aims to provide financial relief to the couple, who are struggling to cover medical expenses, daily essentials, and housing costs. The campaign seeks to help them stay in their home and gain stability after enduring multiple medical crises.

John and Cheryl, former small business owners of a portrait studio, encountered a turning point in 2016 when John suffered a stroke that paralyzed his right side, forcing the closure of their business and depleting their savings. Despite John’s progress through rehabilitation, the family’s financial situation worsened.

In 2019, Cheryl was diagnosed with tongue cancer linked to medication for Crohn’s disease. She underwent major surgery and daily radiation treatments. The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated efforts to regain financial footing. Later, Cheryl required a complex jaw reconstruction surgery due to damage from radiation, while simultaneously supporting their family through another sibling’s terminal cancer.

John was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. Delays caused by the pandemic allowed the cancer to spread before removal, leading to additional surgeries and treatments. Earlier this year, John received a new cancer diagnosis, and Cheryl was informed she will eventually need another jaw replacement.

Becherer wrote, “I’m asking for your support to help Cheryl and John: stay in their home, cover daily essentials and medical costs, and get a little breathing room to rebuild their lives.” She added that “every dollar helps” and expressed gratitude to those who contribute or share the campaign.

The fundraiser remains active on GoFundMe, inviting community support for the couple’s ongoing needs. To support the GoFundMe, click below.

