ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Marlee Cope, an 11-year-old student at Meadowbrook Intermediate School in the Bethalto School District, is recovering at home after a severe accident that occurred on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help Marlee, who was struck near Kutter Park in East Alton.

Marlee was airlifted after the accident to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for extensive treatment.

Marlee suffered extensive injuries, including a broken left femur, a broken thumb, a massive hematoma on her face, and numerous cuts, scrapes, and bruises. Her eyes remain swollen shut. She underwent surgery to insert a titanium rod to mend her femur bone. Despite the severity of her injuries, Marlee is expected to one day make a full recovery.

"Waiting for her to get out of surgery was one of the hardest parts," said her father, Mark Cope, Jr. "Watching her go into surgery, it really was shocking. It took quite a while for both Sarah [Marlee’s mother] and me to process what was going on."

Marlee was released from the hospital over the weekend and is now recuperating at home in Rosewood Heights. Her parents, Mark and Sarah Cope, have expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

"We are so overwhelmed with the amount of support from everyone," said Mark. "Marlee is absolutely grateful for all of the love. You have definitely made my daughter feel special. Thank you all so much for the love and support that you have shown in this tough time."

In response to the accident, a GoFundMe campaign was organized by Jeremy Cope, Marlee's uncle, to support her ongoing care and assist the family with expenses during her recovery.

"Please support my niece Marlee Cope and her family through this tragic time in their lives," Jeremy Cope wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Even the smallest donation will help Marlee and family, including her little brother Mason and baby sister Charlee. I know her parents, Mark and Sarah, will truly appreciate any little bit you could spare."

The community has rallied around the Cope family, with an upcoming benefit also being organized.

Marlee has shown remarkable resilience throughout the ordeal. According to her father, multiple people have commented on her calm and positive demeanor following the accident.

For more information on how to support Marlee and her family, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

