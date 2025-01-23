GLEN CARBON - Christine Young is organizing a fundraiser to support Bill Decker, who is facing significant challenges following the sudden passing of his wife, Cynthia Becker, of Glen Carbon.

"Cynthia, a beloved wife and mother known for her psychic abilities, passed away recently after a long battle with a debilitating neurological disorder that confined her to a wheelchair," Christine Young said.

The fundraiser aims to help Bill cover immediate expenses related to arrangements and to assist with the loss of the business they built together, which relied heavily on Cynthia’s gifts.

Cynthia's death has left a profound impact on those who knew her. For many years, she fought bravely against her condition, never allowing it to define her. Despite the physical limitations she faced, Cynthia continued to connect with and support countless individuals through her psychic work.

"Bill, her husband, was a steadfast source of support throughout her struggles, dedicating himself to her care and ensuring she could continue her work," Young said. "Their partnership was marked by deep devotion, with Bill assisting Cynthia in daily tasks and business operations while maintaining a positive outlook."

The GoFundMe campaign encourages those who have been touched by Cynthia and Bill's kindness and healing work to contribute. Organizers emphasize that every donation, regardless of size, will have a meaningful impact during this difficult time.

Article continues after sponsor message

As the community rallies around Bill, supporters are also encouraged to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as he navigates this heartbreaking transition. The fundraiser not only aims to alleviate financial burdens but also to honor the legacy of love and healing that Cynthia and Bill cultivated together.

Please consider donating to the memorial fund: https://gofund.me/a5e926d5

Cynthia Becker Obituary

Cynthia Ann Becker, 84, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, January 6, 2025, at her home in Vandalia, IL.

The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born June 28, 1940, in Holidays Cove, WV, the daughter of Albert Carl & Margaret Helen (Nolan) Sunseri. She is married to William (Bill) Weber.

She is survived by: Husband - Bill Weber; Step-Sons - Chico Weber and James Weber; Grandchildren - Corrin Noel, Christine Young, and William J. Weber; Great Grandchildren - Addison and Olivia Noel; Brothers - Francis and Brion Sunseri.

Preceded in death by: Parents; Daughter - Anita Wuertz; and Brother - John (Jack) Sunseri.

More like this: