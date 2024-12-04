EAST ST. LOUIS - A GoFundMe campaign has been organized for Dionna Samuels, an East St. Louis McDonald's employee who was shot and killed while at work in the drive-thru window.

The fundraiser is organized by Chatyvia Franklin, an East St. Louis McDonald's cashier and “one of many friends, family members, and supporters” of Samuels, as she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Dionna was a daughter, auntie, cousin, and sister. This is a devastating loss,” Franklin wrote. “Dionna was a very smart and lovable person; she did not deserve any of this. Nobody deserves to have to bury their child so suddenly because of gun violence.

“She touched a lot of people and made so many bonds while working for the McDonald's company. She made sure everyone was doing their job the right way but also made sure everyone was comfortable and happy.”

She added that contributions will help support the family and ensure Samuels is given a proper burial.

“Me and everyone else seek comfort through this sudden journey. Her mother, Angelia Samuels, needs our help to make sure she has a proper burial,” she added. “Please, anything would help. Keep her family in y'all's prayers and keep her name alive. We love you, Dionna, and we will never ever forget you.”

To contribute to the fundraiser or find out more, visit the GoFundMe page here.

