MINNEAPOLIS/EAST ST. LOUIS - A 33-year-old East St. Louis native died at a Minneapolis hospital shortly after being shot late Sunday night, April 27, 2025, according to authorities.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 29th Street and Clinton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on April 27. The victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Lamont Agnew Jr., suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

Janice Rose, who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the family, described the family as “shocked by the loss” and unprepared for the expenses related to funeral arrangements.

“We are in need of help getting his body transported back home to East St. Louis to give him a proper funeral,” Rose said. “Lamont left behind two children who will also need support. No matter how small the donation is, it will be appreciated.”

Rose said Lamont was the son of her twin sister Terika and a twin himself to Monei Agnew. He was also the older brother of Matthew Box.

Rose closed by saying the family has requested prayers and support during this difficult time. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Agnew Jr.: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lamont-agnew-jr?cdn-cache=0

