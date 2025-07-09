MEDORA – A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the family of Taylor Cummines, who died in a recent car accident. The fundraiser was organized by Emily Jackson to assist Taylor's fiancé, Drew, and their three young children as they adjust to life without her.

Taylor was tragically killed in a car accident involving a box truck on Illinois Route 111 at Bucks Crossing near Medora in Macoupin County on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Taylor, described by Jackson as an “amazing mother” who “would have done anything for her babies,” left behind three children: Finnlee, 5; Bodi, 3; and Lovelynn, 1. Jackson said the family faces “challenges and stress of being a single father to three children.” She emphasized that Taylor “did absolutely everything for her babies and gave them the world.”

The funds raised will be placed into a trust established by the family for the children’s future needs, with any additional money used to cover unexpected expenses, Jackson said.

“Taylor was an amazing mother, friend, sister, daughter, aunt, and many more titles she had. She was everyone’s everything, and a piece of everyone will be missing in this world,” Jackson added.

The GoFundMe page is open for contributions to assist the family during this difficult time.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

