COTTAGE HILLS — Kimberly Mills, a long-time truck driver, is seeking community support through a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2,500 for essential repairs to her car, which has been out of service for eight months. The vehicle, currently located in Gainesville, Mo., is critical for Mills to regain her independence and secure employment. She said she needs her vehicle to get back and forth to work.

Mills, who has been housebound without a vehicle, expressed her urgent need for help in a heartfelt message on her fundraising page.

“Help me get back to work so I can pay my bills by getting my car repaired,” she wrote. “I can’t get a job, been trying. I am not receiving any financial aid. Please help me to get my car repaired so I can work again.”

The repairs needed for her vehicle include a fuel tank flush, a new battery, and potential wiring repairs due to damage from mice. Mills estimated that the cost of the repairs could be around $600 for the flush and $400 for the battery, with additional expenses for vehicle tags and other necessities.

Mills has faced significant challenges in her search for employment, applying to various positions, including truck driving jobs, but has encountered barriers at every turn.

“It would mean everything to me," she said of any support. "I would have my freedom; I can work,” she stated. “I feel like now basically existing, not a good feeling. I’ve worked my entire life.”

With the holiday season approaching, Mills reflected on the impact of her situation. “The Christmas season is my favorite time of year. This year I have basically decided to forfeit it; it’s too heartbreaking,” she said, noting that she has been unable to decorate her home or celebrate as she usually would.

As she awaits assistance, Mills is determined to restore her independence and return to the workforce. “It would mean the world to me,” she said.

For those interested in supporting Mills, her GoFundMe campaign can be found at this link.

Mills can be reached at this phone number for anyone who wants to help - (678) 923-4296.

