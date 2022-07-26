LEBANON - Stephanie Bubert has organized a special GoFundMe fundraiser for Dustin Brown, a 26-year-old Lebanon man, who died in a tragic fatal motorcycle accident on Illinois Route 100 in Elsah Saturday night.
Bubert is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Beau W. Brown.

"Beau and Bobbie Jo had the unthinkable happen," Stephanie Bubert said. "They lost their fun-loving, amazing son Dustin to a fatal motorcycle accident. Dustin was someone who would drop anything and help someone in need. Now, Beau and Bobbie Jo have to lay their sweet son to rest.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Funeral expenses are costly and I am sure Beau and Bobbie Jo will be taking some time off work to grieve their son. Please consider donating to Dustin’s funeral expenses so that Beau and Bobbie Jo do not have to stress and worry about that while grieving."

Article continues after sponsor message

To donate to the GoFundMe, click below:

https://gf.me/v/c/rpyx/e7ecvv-helping-the-browns

See related story:

https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/state-police-release-information-about-fatal-motorcycle-crash-on-illinois-route-100-60130.cfm

More like this:

Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
2 days ago
Fire Department Responds Swiftly to Motorcycle Fire in East Alton
Feb 28, 2025
School Board Races Dominate Calhoun County 2025 Election Results
5 days ago
Two Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Grafton
Mar 9, 2025
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025

 