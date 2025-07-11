ALTON - Felyncia Matlock has launched a fundraiser to support the family of 17-year-old Shabrya L. Hudson, who died in a tragic shooting incident on the early morning of July 4, 2025.

The fundraiser, hosted on GoFundMe, aims to assist the grieving family with financial burdens during this difficult time.

Shabrya was described by Matlock and her family as, "Our loving, and beautiful 17-year-old babygirl, was taken from us far too soon. Her loss has left her family devastated, heartbroken, and overwhelmed by grief. She was a sweet, joyful spirit who loved music and spending time with her family. A young life full of promise, taken far too soon."

Article continues after sponsor message

Matlock said the fundraiser was created in response to numerous inquiries from people wanting to help.

"Donations will be used to ease immediate expenses, allowing the family to focus on healing without additional financial stress," she said. "The campaign emphasizes that any contribution, regardless of size, will be deeply appreciated."

The family expressed gratitude for the support and kindness shown by the community, noting that such solidarity will not be forgotten.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe for Shabrya.

More like this: