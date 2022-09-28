TROY - A GoFundMe has been established for Sue Tomlinson, who died tragically in a September 22, 2022, fire in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street in Troy, her daughter, Courtney Tomlinson, and two granddaughters, Serenity and Zaniah Green.

Michael Sloan Jr. has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges in connection with Sue Tomlinson's death. Sue is also survived by her nephew Richard Housen and wife Amy Housen, and great-nephews Gabe Housen and K.C. Mize.

Maddy Rudloff has organized this fundraiser. Rudloff said: "On September 22, 2022, our beloved Sue was tragically taken from us and her community by one of the most horrific fires. Not just any fire, she was intentionally murdered. This is truly a tragedy; it’s a nightmare you just can’t wake up from."

Rudloff said Sue was well known and loved throughout the small Troy community.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Sue loved fishing with her granddaughters, she also loved gardening and hanging out with her girlfriends that call themselves The Mermaids. During this horrible tragedy, we are asking for any help you can give. This was so unexpected and has flipped her family’s world upside down.

“Just because she has fallen does not mean she will be forgotten. She was a million stars in a galaxy, she was the shimmer that came off of the moon in the middle of the night, and most of all, she was a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, and a friend to all!

"Thank you for any help and support even if all you can do is send a prayer!"

Maddy said any money left over after the funeral will be used to help move the daughter and grandchildren away from the horrible scene of this tragic murder and "help Sue to help her girls one last time!"

To contribute to the GoFundMe click here.

More like this: