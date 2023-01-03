Billy Marquez, the uncle of 18-year-old Miguelito Villegas De Santiago, who died in a fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville, has organized a GoFundMe for the final expenses of his nephew.

"Miguelito passed away within a few hours after the shooting and his family is torn apart," his uncle said. "He was the oldest of his three siblings. Miguelito was such a happy kid. He was always smiling, was a very respectful young man, and also very hardworking. He loved his mother, father, family, and friends so much.

"Miguelito wasn’t the kid to have problems with anyone and that is what hurts us the most. If you can help raise money to help his family with the funeral expenses we would be more than grateful. Thanks in advance."

