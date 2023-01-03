De Santiago

Billy Marquez, the uncle of 18-year-old Miguelito Villegas De Santiago, who died in a fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Collinsville, has organized a GoFundMe for the final expenses of his nephew.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Miguelito passed away within a few hours after the shooting and his family is torn apart," his uncle said. "He was the oldest of his three siblings. Miguelito was such a happy kid. He was always smiling, was a very respectful young man, and also very hardworking. He loved his mother, father, family, and friends so much.

"Miguelito wasn’t the kid to have problems with anyone and that is what hurts us the most. If you can help raise money to help his family with the funeral expenses we would be more than grateful. Thanks in advance."

Click here for information on how to donate to Miguelito's GoFundMe.

More like this:

Godfrey Park and Rec Department Provides Heartfelt Memories Of 'Gator Guy' Charlie Schildroth
6 days ago
Support Needed: Troy Teen Logan Williams Remembered For His Kindness Following Tragic Death
6 days ago
Alton Marine Rises To The Ranks Of Warrant Officer: Career Shaped By Service, Sacrifice — and Riverbend Roots
Jul 4, 2025
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs Returns Lost Purple Heart to Family of D-Day Survivor
Jul 4, 2025
Godfrey Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Crocheted Granny Square
Jul 1, 2025

 