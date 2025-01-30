



BENLD - Benld mother Amy Fitzwater, currently battling stage 4 cancer, is asking for community support after an emergency surgery for severe blood clots proved unsuccessful. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Alycia Page aims to help with medical costs as Fitzwater faces amputation, chemotherapy, physical therapy, and more.

“As many of you know, our beautiful Amy has been fighting stage 4 cancer and has previously gotten a tumor removed from her brain,” Page wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Recently, she has developed large blood clots and has needed a life flight and emergency surgery. The emergency surgery didn’t work; any object they put in her body is getting rejected.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She will now need an amputation from the knee down on her right leg to hopefully help. She will need lots of physical therapy and chemo after. We ask for any small donation or share publicly, please. We appreciate and love our community for all the help and support we’ve received.”

An update posted on Jan. 28, 2025, states Fitzwater underwent amputation as of Wednesday, Jan. 29, and her expected recovery time is estimated at three weeks. Unfortunately, Page adds, “her cancer has spread and growing rapidly.”

Visit this link to contribute to the GoFundMe for Fitzwater.

More like this: