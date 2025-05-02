RED BUD — Fifteen-month-old Reece, born with arthrogryposis and gastroschisis, underwent an amputation recently above his right elbow following complications from surgeries intended to improve his arm function. The surgeries took place in March, and the complication was discovered during a cast removal appointment when Reece’s arm was found to have developed gangrene.

Reece’s mother, Kayla McDaniel of Red Bud, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the mounting medical expenses and the cost of future prosthetics. The surgeries, which included a posterior elbow release with tricep plasty, wrist dorsal corrective osteotomy, and thumb thenar release with stiletto flap, were meant to straighten his wrist and thumb and allow his elbow to bend.

“This surgery was essentially supposed to straighten his wrist and thumb and release his elbow so it could bend,” McDaniel said. “When we went in for his cast removal, we found his arm was black up to his elbow (gangrene). Since then, Reece had to have an amputation of his arm slightly above his elbow.”

The family is seeking financial assistance to manage the ongoing medical bills and to provide Reece with the necessary prosthetic devices in the future. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page established by McDaniel.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

