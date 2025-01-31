Our Daily Show Interview! Village Dispensary Back in the Studio & With Great Deals!

GODFREY - Village Dispensary has daily deals, with a few special promotions planned for February.

“We are growing every month,” said Allison, a representative with Village Dispensary. “We’ll be running promotions in February, but we’ve got a big restock coming next week, so get all the fresh, new strains next week.”

Located at 110 Northport Drive in Godfrey, the dispensary offers daily discounts, starting with “Roll Into the Week Monday” — a deal on pre-rolls — and “Tasty Tuesday” edible deals. “Waxy Wednesday” offers sales on concentrates and vapes. “Thirsty Thursday” promises 30% off select cannabis-infused drinks, and “Flower Friday” offers flower for the low price of $25. Additional discounts are available throughout the week.

There’s more in store for February, including deals on Valentine’s Day weekend. Customers can expect sales on “love-oriented edibles” and a special topical from Nature’s Grace. Allison and Ali, another representative with Village, suggest checking the dispensary’s website and Facebook page for updates.

This February, the “budtenders” are also competing to see who can sell the most Cresco products, which include brands like Camino and Good News. The two winners will receive free Puffco products. Allison and Ali encourage customers to stop by the dispensary and support their favorite budtender.

The budtenders work together to cultivate the inventory at Village. Every budtender receives weekly samples, and they’re encouraged to try them and report back on what they liked or disliked. This helps the dispensary decide what to order. There are also regular pop-ups at the dispensary, so people can stop by to learn more about specific brands and products.

“We have a special chat,” Allison explained. “We give out those goodie bags, and then our staff can come back and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t like this’ or ‘I did like this’ and stuff like that. So we do take that into account. If it’s crappy and our staff doesn't like it, we won’t get it again. They help create our inventory.”

The two representatives noted that Village Dispensary welcomed over 300 new customers in January alone. They have recently hired more budtenders to help with the influx of customers, but they are pleased to report that their lines are still manageable and nobody waits long for assistance.

For new and returning customers, there are special discounts that make Village Dispensary one of the cheapest options around, Ali and Allison said. Veterans and seniors receive 10% off their order, while customers with a medical card receive 15% off. First-time customers and those who stop by on their birthday also receive $5 off.

Village has a reward program that encourages people to return to the dispensary. Ali explained that you collect points with every order, and you can either redeem your points for discounts or stack them to receive the ultimate VIP status.

“Our first reward is at 500 points,” she said. “You get your $10 off, but it kind of tiers from there. The largest dollar amount you can get off is $100 off. But beyond that is our silver VIP status, where you get 10% off for life and you get a card with your name on it. You’re locked in at that point. So a lot of our people are saving up for that to lock that in.”

Whether you’re new to cannabis or you’re a marijuana master, Ali and Allison said that Village Dispensary has something for you. They’re happy to help people decide what will work best for them, and they have near-constant deals to sweeten the pot. The representatives also noted that they will have a special event to celebrate April 20, 2025, with details coming soon.

For more information about Village Dispensary, their discounts and their upcoming events, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com or their Facebook page.

