GODFREY - After over 24 hours of work, the Village of Godfrey roads are passable, said Public Works Director Jim Lewis.

Lewis shared that the Public Works Department has been busy since midnight on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in addition to several hours of preparation leading up to the snow. He thanked the Public Works Department for their hard work to make the streets as safe as possible after the Riverbend region experienced several inches of snow and ice over the weekend.

“They’ve done a super job, because this has really been quite a storm,” Lewis said. “These guys have done a wonderful job, and the streets in Godfrey are passable pretty much everywhere right now. Hopefully in a couple of hours here, I’m going to get to let these guys go home and go to bed, and then tomorrow morning, come in and go again.”

The Public Works Department salted the roads in the days leading up to the storm. As soon as snow started to fall on Sunday, the department worked “day and night” to clear the streets, Lewis said, noting that it’s been “a big, big job.”

Lewis said this storm is “definitely” the biggest one he has seen in the past five years. He thanked the Village of Godfrey for their support, which makes it possible for the Public Works Department to do their job and clear the streets.

“We’re fortunate enough here that the mayor and the board have given us good equipment and let us buy good equipment,” he said. “We had four backup trucks, which I’ve had to utilize because things break, and that way you don't lose a lot of time with a breakdown…That’s really helped us a lot, to have good equipment, not to mention these experienced men I have. They know what they're doing. They've done it for years, and it’s a blessing.”

Lewis urged drivers to be careful as they’re navigating the roads. He encourages patience and sensible driving.

“Just drive sensibly,” he said. “Realize that a lot of these roads might have a little bit of snow on them, and some of the intersections might be tough. There’s been some issues. There’s so much snow, and there’s nowhere to go with it, and that's been a problem. But if everybody drives sensibly, they’ll be fine.”

