Jacob HendricksonJacob Hendrickson, a proud native of Godfrey, Illinois, dedicated himself to the United States Army, where he served from 2019 to 2021. Currently, he continues his commitment to his country by serving with the US Army Reserve in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hendrickson held the rank of Specialist (E-4) during his active duty and was stationed at Fort Drum, New York, with the esteemed 10th Mountain Division. In his role, he specialized as a 94E Radio Equipment Repairer, a crucial occupation focused on maintaining the functionality of the Army's radio communication equipment.

Throughout his time in active service, Hendrickson earned several honors, including the Army Service Ribbon (ASR), the National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), and the Rifle Marksman Badge. These accolades highlight his dedication and skill, as well as his unwavering commitment to readiness and excellence.

Though he has completed his active duty service, Specialist Hendrickson remains a vital part of the Army Reserve, demonstrating his enduring commitment to his country and to the values of duty, honor, and selflessness. Godfrey honors and thanks Jacob Hendrickson for his dedicated service and sacrifice.

