Nancy FerbRALEIGH, N.C. — Nancy Ferb, a Stampin’ Up! Demonstrator with 28 years of experience, was recognized for her outstanding sales and team leadership at the company’s annual “OnStage” convention held recently in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ferb is a Godfrey resident in the Lakeview Terrace area.

Stampin’ Up!, a craft company based in Utah, specializes in products for creating handmade greeting cards and scrapbooking. Established in 1988, the company has expanded its reach to 11 countries worldwide, with its creative stamps manufactured in Kanah, Utah.

In addition to her recognition at the convention, Ferb offers creative classes in the Godfrey area, contributing to the local crafting community. Her participation in the convention highlights the company's commitment to celebrating the achievements of its demonstrators and fostering a supportive network among its members.

