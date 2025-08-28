Our Daily Show Interview! My Antique Store: 35 Years With 35% Off!

GODFREY - My Antique Store is celebrating 35 years in the community with a 35% off sale of the entire store.

From Sept. 10 through 20, 2025, you can shop the store at a 35% discount for all items. Located at 1007 W. Delmar Avenue in Godfrey, the store has seen a wide range of trends and customers over the years, and owner Mark Stewart couldn’t be happier with his experience over the past three decades.

“We do everything right there. We take care of our customers,” Stewart said. “I liked the people. I liked what I was doing. It was always interesting to me, and I guess I’ve done it because I’ve not only made money, but I’ve had fun.”

Stewart owns the shop alongside his wife, Audrey, who he called “the worker bee” who handles everything behind the scenes. The duo often goes to estate sales and auctions to find items to sell in the store. They have everything from furniture to seasonal decor, and Stewart said glassware is the “root” of their business.

Article continues after sponsor message

By Oct. 1, they plan to have a Christmas Village room set up in the store full of decorations. But Stewart encourages people to stop by the store from Sept. 10 to 20 to take advantage of the 35% off deal. He noted that this deal is not available on their eBay store, though he will take offers.

Over the years, Stewart has been pleased to see antiquing make a comeback. He noted that younger generations seem to enjoy the hunt and the quality of the objects.

“It’s something that younger people have really discovered,” he said. “We kind of skipped a couple of generations where not as many people did, but now 40 and under, they’re interested in the story, they’re interested in the history, they want to use it, they want real wood, they don’t want to buy it at IKEA.”

He added that trends change quickly, but shoppers’ mindsets stay the same. Most people are guided by nostalgia and their own memories.

This understanding also follows Stewart when he buys items from people. He understands that people are selling more than just “junk.” These objects have meaning to them, and he likes to sell them to people who will appreciate them.

“I think people always buy what they remember from when they were younger. They’re buying memories and things that speak to them,” he explained. “They are memories. They are bookmarks into their memories…When you see the objects, you remember. And really, that’s valuable. I understand, when people sell their stuff, that it isn’t just stuff. So I think that’s why I get along with them pretty good.”

As the store enters its 35th year, Stewart can’t wait to share more antiques with people across the Riverbend region. He encourages people to come in and check out the store or visit their official website for more information.

More like this: