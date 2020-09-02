GODFREY - Godfrey's Leanne Thompson recently received a huge surprise when she received a $2,500 Teacher Appreciation Scholarship to Western Governors University, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Western Governors University said Thompson's scholarship is designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or to assist aspiring teachers in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding career as an educator.

Thompson, a paraprofessional at Jersey Community Middle School in the Jersey Community Unit School District 100. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from WGU.

Western Governors University is a private, nonprofit, online university that uses online competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditonal cohort-based model present at most universities.

On Aug. 12, she was presented the scholarship by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler.

