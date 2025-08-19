Godfrey's Kelby Steiner Awarded Doctor of Chiropractic Degree From National University of Health Sciences
President Joseph Stiefel highlights the rigorous nature of the Doctor of Chiropractic program at National University during the recent commencement.
LOMBARD - In a commencement ceremony held August 15, Kelby Steiner of Godfrey received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"We are very proud of Kelby Steiner, as National University's Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind," says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.
National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and biomedical sciences.
More like this: