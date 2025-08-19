LOMBARD - In a commencement ceremony held August 15, Kelby Steiner of Godfrey received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

"We are very proud of Kelby Steiner, as National University's Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind," says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and biomedical sciences.

