LOMBARD - In a commencement ceremony held August 15, Kelby Steiner of Godfrey received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are very proud of Kelby Steiner, as National University's Doctor of Chiropractic program is one of the most demanding of its kind," says President Joseph Stiefel of National University.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, and biomedical sciences.

More like this:

Rep. Kevin Schmidt Names St. Clair & Elite Chiropractic for His “Business of the Month”
Jun 28, 2025
Glen Carbon's Rylie Dodd Named To Spring Dean's List At Northern Illinois University
Jun 18, 2025
Pritzker Announces $195 Million Investment From AbbVie To Expand Footprint In Illinois
Aug 12, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Announces More Than $200 Million Settlement With Gilead Sciences Over Illegal Kickbacks To Providers For Prescriptions
Jul 16, 2025
Godfrey Student Myles Jefferson Graduates From Northern Illinois University
Jun 18, 2025

 