Godfrey's Jennifer Rulo Combines Copper and Semi-Precious Stones in Jewelry Art
EDWARDSVILLE — Godfrey artist Jennifer Rulo will be among the featured artists at the Edwardsville Arts Fair, scheduled for Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park.
Rulo specializes in wire-wrapped jewelry, drawing inspiration from the colors and textures found in nature, the structural patterns in architecture, and the flowing lines of script. Her preferred materials include copper and semi-precious stones, with a particular attraction to the warm caramel tones of antiqued copper. She also works with sterling silver, shells, and pearls.
Her jewelry pieces often blend elements of fun and elegance, sometimes incorporating hints of Celtic style as a tribute to her heritage.
"I delight in turning nature into wearable art. Using hard stone and cold metal, I attempt to create beauty," Rulo said. "My jewelry leans toward clean lines to highlight the character of the stones I wrap. I draw inspiration from everything I see — the colors and textures in nature, architectural structures and patterns, and the flowing lines of script. My pieces blend fun and elegance, sometimes with a hint of Celtic style honoring my heritage."
More of Jennifer Rulo’s work can be viewed online at http://www.sadobie.com
In addition to Rulo, artists Linda Layton and Emily Cross are also being showcased today as part of the lead-up to the Edwardsville Arts Fair.
Artist #2: Linda Layton
Medium: Painting
Artist #3: Emily Cross
Medium: Works on Paper
Artist Statement:
"I love to create beautiful works that reflect the beauty of the world around me," she said.
