GODFREY - Eclipse Car Wash is set to open in Godfrey in the next two months, and they’re looking for employees.

The car wash, located at 2811 Godfrey Road, has been under construction for a few years since Eclipse bought the property in 2021. They plan to open in the next six to eight weeks, and they will be hiring around 20 workers.

“We’re excited to be involved in the Godfrey community,” said Alexandra Ricke, general manager of Eclipse. “Preparing to open is obviously super exciting.”

Ricke said that Eclipse built a “state-of-the-art facility” that stands out from other car washes. The facility can accommodate dually trucks, which is rare for a car wash, and there are four dedicated lanes with 36 vacuum bays available.

With another location in Edwardsville, Eclipse is eager to implement new technology at the Godfrey car wash. Ricke added that owner Jarrett Hanson is passionate about creating the best experience for customers.

“He’s all about finding what’s on the cutting edge of the car wash industry,” Ricke said. “Eclipse is his baby. It’s ten years old at this point, but it’s always being continually improved. It was really cool to see all the new stuff we could implement at Godfrey.”

After Eclipse purchased the Godfrey property in 2021, dirt work was a major part of building the new car wash. Their team built up the property up to 20 feet in some places, then had to wait a year for the dirt to settle before they sent off a core sample. When Eclipse received the go-ahead to start construction, they began the process of building the car wash.

They are now eager to open and expand their services to the Godfrey area. Ricke added that Eclipse is locally-owned and operated, and this commitment to community helps them rise above the rest.

“I think it makes us stand out,” she said. “We are local and we invest locally and we’re involved in the community a lot. I know that we support a lot of the high school sports teams and those kinds of things, especially in Edwardsville. We look forward to doing all that also in Godfrey as we open that facility.”

The car wash will open in late February or early March, and they are currently hiring. They expect to hire five to seven full-time employees and ten to 15 part-time employees, with hours ranging from early mornings to 9 p.m.

Ricke emphasized that employees will perform a variety of tasks, from customer service to prepping vehicles. These positions are active, and employees are expected to be friendly and engaged. Eclipse employees have flexible schedules, paid time off, healthcare coverage and more.

“Eclipse is a great place. I’ve worked there for ten years, so I think it’s a really great place. You don’t do the same thing every single day, day in and day out,” she explained. “It’s an outside job, so if people don’t want to sit at a desk all day long, it’s a great job to be on your feet, be moving and be active throughout the day. I feel like a lot of people like that. It’s just a really fun environment, fast-paced, and you meet a ton of new people.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply here. For more information about the job openings, click here. To learn more about Eclipse Car Wash, visit their official website at EclipseCarWash.com.

“It really could just be a job for anyone, any age, and you really don’t have to know a lot because we’re going to train you,” Ricke added. “We’re just looking for some smiling faces.”

